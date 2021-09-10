CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCI's Julia Haskins recaps Clemson-UGA matchup

By Julia Haskins, Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ar5VW_0bsaC2wf00

The Clemson Insider’s Julia Haskins recaps the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Georgia last Saturday.

We hear from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, linebacker James Skalski and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott about what went right and what went wrong in Charlotte.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0bsaC2wf00

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

