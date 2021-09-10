TCI's Julia Haskins recaps Clemson-UGA matchup

The Clemson Insider’s Julia Haskins recaps the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Georgia last Saturday.

We hear from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, linebacker James Skalski and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott about what went right and what went wrong in Charlotte.

