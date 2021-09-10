City ramps up security efforts for 9/11 memorial ceremonies

The city has ramped up security at ground zero and throughout the city for the ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York is ready and prepared for tomorrow saying, "If you mess with New York, there will be consequences."

MORE: Remembering 9/11 20 Years Later

Hochul says there will be an increased presence in the city with more resources deployed for the Port Authority and MTA .

Hochul met Friday with the Department of Homeland Security secretary, Mayor Bill de Blasio and top members of the NYPD.

"I absolutely guarantee the safety of the city tomorrow," says NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. "We have a very resilient and strong terrorism overlay, that is I'm not going to get into the numbers, overlaid with bomb detection."

Mayor de Blasio says there are no specific and credible threats against New York City at this time.

Nassau County police say they have received no credible threats either with the commissioner saying the county is prepared.

"You will see more uniformed presence. You will our Bureau of Special Operations, they wear all black and they do carry assault rifles," says Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "You will see our POP cops in a much softer uniform that will be out there."

Denis Monette, a counterterrorism expert and former Nassau assistant police commissioner, says the message for the public remains the same: if you see anything, contact authorities.