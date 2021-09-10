CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

GOP governors threaten to sue Biden over vaccine mandate

By LEANDRA BERNSTEIN
cbs4local.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — Republican governors are railing against Joe Biden's sweeping new vaccine mandate after the president took aim at GOP elected leaders for undermining the fight against COVID-19. In his Thursday speech, Biden announced that companies with 100 or more employees would be required to establish vaccine mandates or start weekly testing. The Department of Labor plans to issue an emergency rule in the coming weeks that would impact over 80 million private-sector workers. The president also announced an executive action to ensure the roughly 17 million workers at health care facilities receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid funds would also have to be fully vaccinated.

cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
Florida Phoenix

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general, including Florida’s Ashley Moody, are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Patrick Morrisey
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Governors#Gop#Sbg#Republican#Medicare#Medicaid#The White House#Osha
Yellowhammer News

Cavanaugh on Biden vaccine mandate: ‘A desperate move to steal freedom from the American people’

Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) President Twinkle Cavanaugh lit into President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to mandate that the nation’s businesses require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Cavanaugh gave a fiery speech at Tuesday’s meeting of the PSC, comparing Biden’s action with other restrictive measures his...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Rock Hill Herald

Do Americans support Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate? Here’s what a new poll found

Nearly 60% of Americans surveyed in a poll support President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The White House announced last week that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is creating a rule that will require all companies with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for their employees before they can come to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
cbs4local.com

Arizona AG files first lawsuit against Biden vaccine rules

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed the first lawsuit Tuesday to block President Joe Biden's new vaccine requirements that could affect 100 million workers. Brnovich, who is running in a crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate, claims Biden is illegally treating U.S. citizens and legal immigrants differently...
HEALTH
WTOL-TV

Here's what a legal expert thinks of Biden's vaccine mandate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Joe Biden announced Thursday more people will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It's part of a series of new nationwide pandemic protocols that will also make testing and treatment more widely available. Private companies with more than 100 workers must require their workers to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy