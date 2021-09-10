Candle Pouring in the Greenhouse
Join us Sunday, September 19th from 1-2pm for a DIY soy candle pouring event with Fargo’s own Debbi Osowski of Do Good Adventures. Each participant will get to experience candle making hands on by pouring their own fall-scented candle. Choose from Do Good signature scents, sweater weather, pumpkin spice, or apples & maple bourbon. The container can be repurposed for a planter once the candle is finished and the event ticket comes with a coupon for a free plant to use at a later date.fargounderground.com
