TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — McNellie's announced it will postpone its 2021 Harvest Beer Festival. The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 25. "After consulting with our many local, state, and national partners, we have come to the conclusion that executing an event of this magnitude is not in the best interests of our community right now," the Facebook post read.

TULSA, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO