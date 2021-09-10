CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentworth, NH

With Missed Cut at Wentworth, Robert MacIntyre’s Ryder Cup Chances End

By Jeff Smith
Pro Golf Weekly
 8 days ago
Robert MacIntyre on the third fairway during day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth GC, Virginia Water on Sept 9, 2021. (Photo by Steven Paston / PA Images via Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre missed the cut at the BMW Championship and will now have to rely on being one of Padraig Harrington‘s three captain’s pick, which appears extremely unlikely.

The 25-year-old Scot needed to finish in the top-two at Wentworth for an automatics bid, but after rounds of 74 and 69 he missed the weekend by a shot.

MacIntyre has struggled down the stretch, and entered the European Tour’s flagship event off two missed cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour in a failed attempt to gain his PGA Tour card via the Top 25.

European Ryder Cup Skinny

  • Five have already qualified: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.
  • Four more will auto qualify this weekend at the conclusion of the BMW Championship.
  • Contenders to qualify include: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry, and Victor Perez.
  • Ryder Cup veterans such as Westwood (if he does not qualify), Justin Rose, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are the leading contenders to be Harrington’s picks.

Quotable

“Golf is the most frustrating game when it’s not clicking. It’s driving me mental right now. I feel like it’s coming but it’s just not happening. When it’s not going great you don’t enjoy it and just now it’s a bit of a battle.

“I don’t know what to do, whether to take a break for a couple of weeks or just get back on the horse and go again.”

Robert MacIntyre

h/t BBC

#Ryder Cup Chances End#The European Tour#Pga Tour#European
Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

