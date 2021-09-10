Thomas Tuchel confirms Romelu Lukaku WILL play against Aston Villa after shaking off a thigh issue... but the Chelsea boss will be without N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic - with the American facing 10 days out injured
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku is fit to play against Aston Villa on Saturday, but both N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are sidelined. Striker Lukaku required a scan on a thigh injury sustained on international duty with Belgium, during which he scored three goals despite missing one of their three matches through suspension.www.chatsports.com
