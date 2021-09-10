Thomas Tuchel confirms Romelu Lukaku WILL play against Aston Villa after shaking off a thigh issue... but the Chelsea boss will be without N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic - with the American facing 10 days out injured

Romelu Lukaku will have a scan on his thigh before returning to Chelsea after the striker admitted he has been struggling with a 'minor issue'. The striker marked his 100th cap for Belgium with a goal in their 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Lukaku was booked later in the game and is now suspended for their game against Belarus, meaning he can make his way back to London early.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO