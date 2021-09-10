CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Review: A Return Trip Worth Taking

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ghost of Tsushima first released last year on PlayStation 4, I wasn't as keen on it as some others. Although I definitely enjoyed my time with it, I did have some qualms, specifically with the more repetitious aspects of the game. As such, coming into Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, I was wondering if the next-gen features and expansion content would do anything to sway how I already felt about the title. Much to my surprise, Director's Cut has been able to do just that, primarily thanks to the addition of Iki Island, which might very well contain the best content in the entirety of Ghost of Tsushima.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Ghost of Tsushima: Jin can now pet foxes on the island

Ghost of Tsushima’s new update makes the cute foxes in the game even more adorable. Jin Sakai had a cold farewell to our furry friends after completing the fox nest quests in certain areas in Tsushima, but after the new update, the foxes will approach Jin after the quest is over and endear them.
PETS
ComicBook

Ghost of Tsushima Update Makes Its Foxes Even Cuter

Of all of Ghost of Tsushima and, by extension, the recently released Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut's various features, it is hard to argue that it is anything other than a beautiful-looking video game with serene scenes and striking images throughout. Even so, by far some of the favorite bits of players have been the wildlife, especially those that you can interact with like the new cats on also-new Iki Island. Not to be outdone, however, a recent update to the title has made the original video game's foxes even more adorable than ever.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima update 2.09 fixes Iki Island bugs

Sucker Punch have officially dropped Ghost of Tsushima update 2.09, making fixes to the game since its Iki Island expansion. The update is available to download now on PS5 and PS4 for all owners of the base game, as well as the Director’s Cut. The Sly Raccoon and inFamous developer...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Ghost Of Tsushima' Jin Actor Shows Off Live-Action Skills, Proving He Should Star In Movie

Daisuke Tsuji, who plays Jin Sakai in Ghost Of Tsushima, has shown off his brilliant sword skills in a duel between himself and actor Toru Uchikado. Ghost Of Tsushima was a smash hit for Sucker Punch Productions with particular praise for the commitment to historical and cultural representation. "I don't think we'd ever say that we've succeeded in becoming authentic, because of course, we're doing our best," said studio head Brian Fleming in an interview.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mongols#Sucker Punch Productions#Dualsense#Dlc
The Independent

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends gets new Rivals mode

Developer Suck Punch Studios has released a new trailer for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, detailing the new multiplayer Rivals mode. The multiplayer experience sees players competing to complete a set of objectives in the quickest time. However, it is possible to interact with and affect other player’s runs despite the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Death Stranding: Director's Cut on Kojima's Atmospheric Final Trailer

The final trailer for Death Stranding: Director's Cut has hit the web. The trailer was personally edited by Hideo Kojima. A new trailer for Death Stranding: Director's Cut, a refreshed and expanded version of the popular 2019 gam, has hit the web. This is the so-called final trailer, that is, the last one we will see before the release.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Ghost of Tsushima: Legends': Everything You Need to Know Before Donning Samurai Armor With Your Friends

Released as an add-on just three short months after the main game hit in July of 2020, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends was a midst-of-the-pandemic surprise in the best way possible. A free, full-featured co-op mode with no microtransactions, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends successfully translated the essence of the single player game’s compelling core stealth and combat mechanics into a rousing (and incredibly stable!) multiplayer experience.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Death Stranding Director's Cut Has a Launch Trailer Full of Spoilers

If Death Stranding Director's Cut is your very first time playing the game, you may want to skip viewing the launch trailer embedded above, as atmospheric and mysterious as it is. Much like the footage released to coincide with the launch of the original PlayStation 4 title, it's plastered with spoilers that — while won't make much sense without context — are scenes you'll probably want to see for yourself in the game. Edited by Hideo Kojima himself, the launch trailer focuses mostly on the main story and then injects a bit of the Director's Cut specific content towards the end.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
wccftech.com

Latest Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.09 on PS5/PS4 Fixes Crashing and Resolves Iki Island Lighthouses Issues; Also Packs Legends Matchmaking Adjustments

Developer Sucker Punch Productions has deployed Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut update 2.09 across PS5 and PS4, and here’s what it does. The latest patch for the recently released Director’s Cut addresses several issues on both platforms, including a crash that some have been reporting. In addition, the new update fixes an issue with lighthouses on the new Iki Island. As mentioned by Sucker Punch, this 2.09 patch also packs various matchmaking adjustments in the game’s Legends mode.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Director’s Cut comes from Hideo Kojima himself

Kojima Productions has the “Final Trailer” for today Death Stranding: Director’s Cut released. The latest trailer is from Hideo Kojima in person cut and edited. The game scenes were shot on a PlayStation 5. Of the Director’s Cut for PlayStation 5* will be released on September 24 and will offer...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Death Stranding Director’s Cut wide mode is quintessentially Kojima

A 'final' trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut has been revealed by director Hideo Kojima, showcasing the updated game's new wide mode. The trailer, which was captured entirely within the PS5 version of Death Stranding and edited by Kojima himself, showcases the updated game's (initially confusing) widescreen picture mode. Death...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima adds more free new DLC to PS4 and PS5

As promised, Sucker Punch has dropped more free DLC for Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 and PS5. The inFamous and Sly Raccoon developer added a new map to Ghost of Tsushima’s new online “Rivals” mode. Players will now be able to face-off against their foes in The Arena of Shadows...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Share of the Week – Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

Last week, we asked you to take on the challenge of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends using #PSshare #PSBlog. From frightening armor sets to graceful partner poses, here are this week’s legendary highlights:. SaraAtwoodGamin shares a striking black and white posed portrait. ccf_photomode shares an electric portrait shaded in yellow. Dande_Lion55...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS5 Trophies Confirmed

The full list of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Trophies have been confirmed ahead of the game’s launch on PS5 later this month. Greatest of Great Deliverers (Platinum) Obtained all Death Stranding trophies. Delivering Is What I Do (Bronze) Complete the prologue: Porter. Rebuilding America (Bronze) Complete Episode 1: Bridget. We...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

God of War and Ghost of Tsushima on PC? PlayStation Hits in GeForce NOW Database [UPDATED]

It looks like a lot of PlayStation exclusives could be coming to PC soon. This possibility is revealed in a leak from the GeForce NOW database. We've known for a while that Sony is increasingly turning its attention to PCs. In the future, more PlayStation titles are expected to come to PC as well. Probably no one expected, however, that there will be so many of them. Leak from the GeForce NOW database reveals that even the biggest exclusives of the Japanese manufacturer may appear on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

God of War, Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima, Demon’s Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank coming to PC according to NVIDIA Geforce NOW

NVIDIA GeForce Now may have leaked the next Playstation-only games that will be coming to the PC. According to its database, God of War, Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima, Demon’s Souls Remake, Returnal, Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank are all coming to PC. Now what’s interesting here...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy