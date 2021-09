When getting off and on the kayak launch at Carmody Park, you could soon be taking a concrete path. One of the Door County Parks improvement ideas for 2022 was announced, as this coming spring, the quarry walkway that goes over the grass and connects the kayak launch to the parking lot is expected to be replaced with cement. The current quarry walkway leads to a wooden path which then connects to the ramp and eventually the launch.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO