CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers optimistic Austin Ekeler will play Sunday at Washington

By Gilbert Manzano
Daily Breeze
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOSTA MESA — Chargers coach Brandon Staley didn’t make promises, but he hinted that running back Austin Ekeler would likely play in Sunday’s season opener against the Washington Football Team. Ekeler returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and was listed on the Week 1 injury report as questionable....

www.dailybreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
SportsGrid

Austin Ekeler Sidelined with Hamstring Issue

Joe Reedy of the Associated Press reports Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler did not practice Wednesday, listed as a DNP (Did Not Practice) with a hamstring issue. https://twitter.com/joereedy/status/1435745020623998979. Reports surfaced earlier in the day that Ekeler was receiving attention during open practice. https://twitter.com/danielrpopper/status/1435719150018514946. In four seasons with the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wmleader.com

Austin Ekeler misses practice with hamstring injury

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler missed six games with a hamstring injury last season. He is beginning this season with a hamstring injury. The Chargers’ injury report brought the bad news with Ekeler...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chargers’ Austin Ekeler’s latest update after intriguing tweet, revealed

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has had an odd week. After initially Tweeting out a video on Wednesday of how hyped he is to begin Week 1 of the season, he suffered a hamstring injury at practice just about an hour later. Rumors circled that the injury was deemed not serious and shouldn’t be a major concern for his availability for Sunday’s contest against the Washington Football Team, but a concerning update surfaced today, via ESPN’s Field Yates:
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Austin Ekeler is doing everything he can to say ‘thank you’ to the Chargers community

Who Austin Ekeler is right now is a far cry from who he was just a mere four years ago. Back in 2017, Ekeler was a wide-eyed and somewhat irrelevant running back prospect coming out of Western State, a Division II school in Colorado. He was on the small side for the NFL and many would have argued he was incredibly lucky to have been signed a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in the first place.
NFL
The Spun

Chargers Announce Concerning Update On Austin Ekeler

With the first week of the regular season about to begin, the Los Angeles Chargers had an important update to announce regarding the status of running back Austin Ekeler. Unfortunately, Ekeler missed the Chargers’ practice this Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. He was spotted by reporters working off to the side with trainers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Hamstring injury being downplayed

The Chargers are optimistic that Ekeler's hamstring injury won't prevent him from playing in Sunday's season opener at Washington, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Ekeler made a surprise appearance on the Chargers' first official injury report of 2021, as the hamstring injury resulted in him working out on the side with triners at Wednesday's practice rather than taking part in team drills. Based on Kyed's report, the Chargers' decision to hold Ekeler out of practice may have been precautionary to some degree, though the fact that the running back missed six games in 2020 due to the same injury isn't the most encouraging sign. Ultimately, the extent of Ekeler's activity in the Chargers' remaining two practices of the week Thursday and Friday and how he looks in those sessions will determine whether he carries a designation into Sunday's game.
NFL
The Spun

Thursday Practice Update On Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

Concern inside the Los Angeles Chargers organization grew on Wednesday when lead running back Austin Ekeler missed a day of practice with an apparent hamstring injury. Those fears only got worse on Thursday. Ekeler sat out another day of practice this afternoon, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. He...
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Austin Ekeler shows up on first injury report of the season

On Wednesday, the Chargers released their first injury report of the 2021 season following practice and while it was a refreshingly-short list, there was one name on there that certainly got the fan base into a tizzy. Austin Ekeler was joined by three other players on Wendesday’s injury: right tackle...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Injury News

Take note, fantasy football owners – Austin Ekeler’s Week 1 status is now something to monitor. The Los Angeles Chargers star running back was reportedly working off to the side with trainers at practice on Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear why Ekeler was limited at practice on Wednesday. However, ESPN’s Field...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gameday#Bosa Reunite Chargers#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Chargers Insider Has New Update On Running Back Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been nursing a hamstring injury this week, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be active for Sunday’s showdown with the Washington Football Team. Ekeler missed Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury, which led to many fans panicking about his status for...
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

LISTEN: Will WFT's Curtis Samuel Play Sunday vs. Chargers?

Death, taxes and injuries in the NFL. Those are arguably the three biggest guarantees in life. Just ask Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract to reunite with his former head coach Ron Rivera, who drafted him while he was with the Carolina Panthers. However, since Samuel became a member of the Washington Football Team, injuries have sidelined him from showcasing his talent.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Austin Ekeler Injury Report: Fantasy impact following latest hamstring injury

Here we go again with the Austin Ekeler injury merry-go-round. The Los Angeles Chargers running back is dealing with yet another hamstring injury that has put his availability for Week 1 against the Washington Football Team in doubt. How will his absence affect the fantasy football landscape?. Will Austin Ekeler...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Austin Ekeler (hamstring) does not participate in practice Wednesday

Ekeler will likely have to practice on Thursday in some fashion to have a good chance of playing on Sunday. His status on Thursday will be one to monitor. If Ekeler is sidelined on Sunday, Justin Jackson could see more run as the current No. 2 running back on the Chargers depth chart with Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree right behind him.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Video: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler scores first TD of NFL’s 2021 opening Sunday after injury scare

The moment all football fans waited for during the summer finally arrived: NFL Sundays are back! With nine games starting at 1 p.m. ET, the first touchdown scored was the work of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. His Chargers are currently playing against the Washington Football Team, Ekeler converted on a 3-yard run to become the first player Sunday to reach the end zone.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Not taking part in individual drills

Though Ekeler (hamstring) suited up for practice Thursday, he didn't participate in individual drills during the media-access portion of the session, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Ekeler was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, so his presence on the field Thursday appears to support the notion...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy