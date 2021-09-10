CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, ID

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Fremont, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 16:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Clark; Fremont; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho North central Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho Central Clark County in southeastern Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 428 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Monteview to near Hamer, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dubois, Spencer and Small. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

