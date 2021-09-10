CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Judge denies Capitol rioter's request for temporary release from prison

By Mark Hosenball
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
Jacob Anthony Chansley. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday denied a request from the Capitol riot defendant known as the QAnon Shaman for temporary release from prison while he awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to a riot-related felony charge.

On Sept. 3, Jacob Chansley pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

He was photographed inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, shirtless, wearing a horned headdress and heavily tattooed.

While in extended pre-trial detention, Chansley was diagnosed with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. His guilty plea carries a prison sentence of between 41 and 51 months.

In a nine-page order, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said that the legal standard for releasing a defendant from detention after a guilty plea is higher than for pre-trial release.

Lamberth said that in his request for pre-sentence release, Chansley argued that it was "important for his continued mental competency" that he avoid certain psychological "triggers." He told the court he wanted to visit his grandfather, "whose ill health he considers a triggering event."

Chansley defense lawyer Albert Watkins said: "There was simply nothing more I could do to permit a gentle, smart and kind young man the opportunity to spend a few minutes at the side of the man who raised him to say ‘good-bye’ one last time."

Lamberth said that he had ordered Chansley's pre-trial detention after finding that "no condition or combination of conditions would ensure that he would not flee" and that given his guilty plea, Chansley faces an "even heavier burden" to demonstrate he is not a flight risk.

The judge said that a plan Watkins proposed for supervision by doctors and former police officers in the event he was released "does not mitigate the possibility that Chansley's supporters will enable him to quickly raise money and flee."

Comments / 286

I Lean
7d ago

Do you have any idea how many people are in jail for back child support & have ADD, bipolar and high anxiety??? Do you seriously think any judge will release them...cuz they're " stressed."

Reply(57)
81
Doris Frayer
7d ago

Keep horn man behind bars! He should be happy because he asked for organic food for whatever reason he got it. Better be careful in prison inmates don't like anyone who gets favoritism! He better toughen up!

Reply(5)
42
Angelica Angelica
7d ago

this guy is crying for doing a major crime. he should maaaaaaan up and face life. we all have similar issues do we all cry when we are faced with life issues we face.... nope we live it we don't attact our loyalty to our nations constitution.

Reply(8)
22
