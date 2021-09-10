How to Watch ‘Malignant’: Here’s Where to Stream James Wan’s New Horror Movie Right Now
He ruled the roads with Furious 7 and explored the depths of Atlantis in Aquaman, but James Wan finally has a new horror movie with Malignant. The filmmaker behind hit horror franchises Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring is finally getting spooky again, for the first time since 2016's The Conjuring 2, and delivering audiences an all-new original horror movie. New Line and Warner Bros. have done a pretty stellar job of keeping this movie's secrets ahead of its debut, but we do know that it stars a familiar Conjuring-verse face, with Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle) playing a woman who is "paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities." Intriguing!collider.com
Comments / 0