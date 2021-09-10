CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

See You There: Unsound 2021

By Matt Moen
papermag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, nightlife is healing. After having make do with Zoom parties and Twitch streams for over a year as the pandemic kept us prisoners in our own homes, the entertainment world is slowly but surely opening its doors once again. We've been itching to get back out there and know you have too, so PAPER's put together an ongoing guide to all the parties, concerts, functions, kikis and more that you absolutely can't miss. We'll see you there!

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Feel the Love With dhruv

Rising London-born singer dhruv arrives today with a music video for his smooth R&B-leaning single, "double take," which will appear on a forthcoming EP that tells his coming-of-age story. While dhruv's track was first released back in 2019, it has more recently amassed hundreds of millions of plays across TikTok and Spotify, thus launching it into relevancy this year. Being that it's about "falling in love with a friend" though, "double take" has a timeless message so many can connect with.
MUSIC
papermag.com

Deb Never Strips Down for Calvin Klein

LA-based singer-songwriter Deb Never's unique sound of grunge and hip-hop is both moody yet honest, a reflection of her effortlessly cool persona. She just came off from performing in Brooklyn and her new EP Where Have All the Flowers Gone? has been met with critical acclaim. The video campaign you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
justjaredjr.com

Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Twerks & Dances On Stage In Pink Top With Cutouts & Mini Skirt — Watch

Miley Cyrus has stunned on stage at Summerfest 2021 while twerking in a studded pink halter top with thigh-high black boots. See the videos!. Miley Cyrus, 28, headlined Milwaukee’s Summerfest on September 17, and wowed the crowd as she performed some of the biggest hits from her 15-year career. The former Disney Channel star’s set included tracks from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts along with covers of songs like Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” and Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Midnight.” Miley also twerked in a black mini skirt, which she paired with a pink halter-style crop top and thigh-high, studded black boots. “FOOL MOON,” she captioned a series of snaps of her dancing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juliana Huxtable
Person
Nicolas Jaar
Elite Daily

This Video Of Justin Seemingly Comforting Hailey At The Met Gala Is Heartbreaking

Here we go again. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s 2021 Met Gala experience didn’t exactly go as planned. When the couple arrived at the event on Monday, Sept. 13, they were bombarded with chants by fans who kept yelling “Selena” over and over again. Talk about annoying. Even though Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance ended in March 2018, some people still feel like they should be together. But since Bieber has clearly moved on with Baldwin, whom he married in September 2018, it’s about time to let it go.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Bold Red Dress at Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson is turning heads at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Hudson wore a red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Prêt-à-Porter collection to the Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon premiere in Venice, Italy Sunday. Hudson looked ethereal as she floated along the carpet in the bold, red dress.
MOVIES
ABC News

Why Britney Spears is no longer on Instagram

Britney Spears appeared to deactivate her Instagram profile on Tuesday, leaving her millions of followers wondering what happened. However, the pop star, who has been embroiled in a court battle over her longstanding conservatorship, quickly took to Twitter to clear up any confusion and allay concerns. "Don’t worry folks …...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tygapaw#Lsdxoxo#Eartheater
papermag.com

Doja Cat's VMAs 'Worm' Outfit Sparks Memes

Anyone who watched the 2021 VMAs can probably agree that Doja Cat and her incredible hosting skills were highlights of the night. However, one of her greatest contributions to VMAs history was, arguably, her arsenal of camptastic outfits. And according to the internet, the most memorable one had to be her eye-popping, yellow and blue "worm" dress.
PETS
Cosmopolitan

Rihanna’s bedhead mullet is so chic in her latest photoshoot

Another day, another incredible hair look by Rihanna. Just recently, she has given us long sideburns (which looked amazing, FYI), debuted her shortest mullet to date and even gave us the answer to solving greasy roots, during her appearance at the Met Gala. Now, Rihanna has dropped another round of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amy Winehouse’s iconic dresses to feature in major exhibition at London’s Design Museum

An exhibition dedicated to Amy Winehouse’s distinctive style is opening at London’s Design Museum 10 years after her death.Her style was beloved for its mix of short dresses with loud prints and 50s-inspired pencil skirts worn with polo shirts. She always completed the look with her towering bee-hive and winged eye-liner.Amy: Beyond The Stage will be an immersive tour featuring the singer’s personal fashion items on display for the first time. It opens on 26 November 2021. The collection includes Winehouse’s iconic outfits such as the yellow Preen dress and red Moschino bag that she wore to the 2007 Brits,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Revolver

See Blackwater Holylight Cruise Around in Sunsoaked Video for "Around You"

Last month, the Portland, Oregon, stoner doom crew Blackwater Holylight announced their third LP, Silence/Motion, with a gorgeous new single called "Around You." Out next month, the album sees the band embracing a richer, brighter palette of musical textures, which come streaming through on "Around You" like sunlight through an open window.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitch
PopSugar

Lil Nas X Craves a Fairy-Tale Ending in the "That's What I Want" Music Video

Lil Nas X has given birth to his baby, Montero. With the rapper's debut studio album released on Sept. 17, fans were lucky to receive 15 songs, incredible features, and a whole slew of mesmerizing music videos. Among those videos was Lil Nas X's powerful visuals for "That's What I Want," where he portrays an injured football player who falls in love with another player. The feelings are mutual as they make out and things get heated in the locker room, and they later go on a camping trip together referencing Brokeback Mountain. Their relationship continues until Lil Nas X surprises his man at home only to find out that he's married with a child.
CELEBRITIES
noisypixel.net

The Artful Escape Review – See You, Space Cowboy

The Artful Escape, the most recent title from indie publisher Annapurna Interactive, is a distinct experience from top to bottom. If you threw The Wizard of Oz and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure into a blender with a tab of acid, you’d get something like this game, which is a simultaneous boon and flaw.
VIDEO GAMES
papermag.com

Our 10.0 Favorite Moments From This Year’s Pitchfork Festival

After taking a year off for obvious reasons, Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival made a welcome return this past weekend, sending off summer with a strong lineup that included headliners Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu. It was a blissful, dreamlike three days of music. The weather was so sunny...
MUSIC
papermag.com

Kacey Musgraves Literally Set the VMAs Stage on Fire

Kacey Musgraves just set the stage on fire. Literally. During her debut performance at the 2021 VMAs, the country superstar celebrated the release of her fifth studio album, Star-Crossed, by giving us her first live rendition of the title track. An introspective meditation on grief, heartbreak and the dissolution of a marriage following her divorce from Ruston Kelly, the song's title pays homage to the tragic story of culture's most famous star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy