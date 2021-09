ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old Anaheim man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting his 17-year-old friend to death. Zachary Pickrell was arrested Monday, the day after the shooting in the 1700 block of North Holbrook Street. Anaheim police say Pickrell initially told officers he and the 17-year-old boy, whom he identified as a friend, had been the victims of a drive-by shooting.