Wheeling Town Center Announces Grand Finale For Performance On The Plaza Concert Series

WHEELING, Ill., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an exciting debut summer for the Wheeling Town Center, the lively mixed-use venue has announced the grand finale for the Performance on the Plaza Concert Series, happening September 11 and 12. This weekend marks the close of a successful summer debut and full occupancy of the ONE Luxe Apartments, and celebrates the Town Center's featured tenants, offering the latest in retail, dining, entertainment, and banking services.

In addition to the ONE Wheeling Town Center Luxe Apartments, The Wheeling Town Center is home to City Works Eatery and Pour House, Eggsperience, Mia's Cantina, Artic Spoon, Starbucks Coffee, CMX CineBistro Cinema, 312 Nails, The Learning Experience,and Inland Bank. The anticipated Meat & Potato Urban Kitchen will join the Town Center's line up of diverse eateries.

"The Wheeling Town Center is thriving, offering some the best in retail, dining, and entertainment Wheeling has to offer, all centrally located in a newly built space that serves as an exciting destination for the entire community," said Joshua Goldstein, President of The Lynmark Group, Wheeling Town Center's developer. "We welcome all who want to experience and enjoy what the Wheeling Town Center has to offer, and we're excited to host the grand finale for our Performance on the Plaza Concert Series on the heels of such a successful summer."

FREE Grand Finale Performance on the Plaza Concert Series Dates and Performances:

September 11 th from 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. School of Rock Year End Show September 11 th from 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. Kids Fun Event September 11 th from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Where's Maggie, rooted heavily in intricate harmonies and fun cover songs of Americana, Classic, and Southern Rock, with some '80s and '90s and beyond thrown in the mix that all have that "Where's Maggie" twist to make up their signature sound. September 12 th from 4:30- 7:00 p.m. - Eric Church Tribute Act, the ultimate Eric Church Tribute Concert Experience!

In total, Wheeling Town Center contains over 100,000 square feet of commercial space across its 16-acre site. Adjacent to the Wheeling Metra Station, the space also includes the luxury ONE rental apartments. The exclusive 301 apartment, five-story complex features resort-style living with high-end amenities and spacious apartments that feature private terraces, balconies, den, and high-end finishes.

About the Wheeling Town Center: The Wheeling Town Center is a mixed-use development at the center of it all, featuring the luxury ONE, five-story, 301-unit apartment building and a pedestrian-friendly plaza that connects residents and visitors with the development's 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues. More information can be found at www.TheWheelingTownCenter.com and liveatONE.com.

About The Lynmark Group: The Lynmark Group is a third-generation, family-owned real estate development company headquartered in Suffern, New York. The Lynmark Group has been on the forefront of real estate development for over 58 years, having developed over one billion dollars' worth of income producing assets in multi-family housing, retail centers, office buildings, and hospitality across the region and the continental U.S. There are several national real estate entities under the Lynmark umbrella with expertise in property management, construction services, acquisitions, asset management, marketing, and leasing. Lynmarkgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheeling-town-center-announces-grand-finale-for-performance-on-the-plaza-concert-series-301373632.html

SOURCE ONE Wheeling Town Center