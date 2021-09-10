CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Wheeling Town Center Announces Grand Finale For Performance On The Plaza Concert Series

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

WHEELING, Ill., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an exciting debut summer for the Wheeling Town Center, the lively mixed-use venue has announced the grand finale for the Performance on the Plaza Concert Series, happening September 11 and 12. This weekend marks the close of a successful summer debut and full occupancy of the ONE Luxe Apartments, and celebrates the Town Center's featured tenants, offering the latest in retail, dining, entertainment, and banking services.

In addition to the ONE Wheeling Town Center Luxe Apartments, The Wheeling Town Center is home to City Works Eatery and Pour House, Eggsperience, Mia's Cantina, Artic Spoon, Starbucks Coffee, CMX CineBistro Cinema, 312 Nails, The Learning Experience,and Inland Bank. The anticipated Meat & Potato Urban Kitchen will join the Town Center's line up of diverse eateries.

"The Wheeling Town Center is thriving, offering some the best in retail, dining, and entertainment Wheeling has to offer, all centrally located in a newly built space that serves as an exciting destination for the entire community," said Joshua Goldstein, President of The Lynmark Group, Wheeling Town Center's developer. "We welcome all who want to experience and enjoy what the Wheeling Town Center has to offer, and we're excited to host the grand finale for our Performance on the Plaza Concert Series on the heels of such a successful summer."

FREE Grand Finale Performance on the Plaza Concert Series Dates and Performances:

September 11 th from 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. School of Rock Year End Show September 11 th from 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. Kids Fun Event September 11 th from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Where's Maggie, rooted heavily in intricate harmonies and fun cover songs of Americana, Classic, and Southern Rock, with some '80s and '90s and beyond thrown in the mix that all have that "Where's Maggie" twist to make up their signature sound. September 12 th from 4:30- 7:00 p.m. - Eric Church Tribute Act, the ultimate Eric Church Tribute Concert Experience!

In total, Wheeling Town Center contains over 100,000 square feet of commercial space across its 16-acre site. Adjacent to the Wheeling Metra Station, the space also includes the luxury ONE rental apartments. The exclusive 301 apartment, five-story complex features resort-style living with high-end amenities and spacious apartments that feature private terraces, balconies, den, and high-end finishes.

About the Wheeling Town Center: The Wheeling Town Center is a mixed-use development at the center of it all, featuring the luxury ONE, five-story, 301-unit apartment building and a pedestrian-friendly plaza that connects residents and visitors with the development's 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues. More information can be found at www.TheWheelingTownCenter.com and liveatONE.com.

About The Lynmark Group: The Lynmark Group is a third-generation, family-owned real estate development company headquartered in Suffern, New York. The Lynmark Group has been on the forefront of real estate development for over 58 years, having developed over one billion dollars' worth of income producing assets in multi-family housing, retail centers, office buildings, and hospitality across the region and the continental U.S. There are several national real estate entities under the Lynmark umbrella with expertise in property management, construction services, acquisitions, asset management, marketing, and leasing. Lynmarkgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheeling-town-center-announces-grand-finale-for-performance-on-the-plaza-concert-series-301373632.html

SOURCE ONE Wheeling Town Center

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Insomniac Theatre Company announces upcoming performances at Reilly Arts Center

The Insomniac Theatre Company Inc.’s 2021-2022 season kicks off later this month at the Reilly Arts Center. The group will perform three evening shows of Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” from September 30 through October 2 at the center, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street, Ocala.
OCALA, FL
News On 6

BOK Center Uniquely Announces Upcoming Dua Lipa Concert

Dua Lipa is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center this spring and tickets go on sale this week. The BOK Center announced the concert in a unique way on Monday. The sign on the roof says ‘Dua Lipa, 3-17-22.’. Just two weeks ago, the venue hosted its first concert in 17...
TULSA, OK
Mining Journal

Final lakefront concert on Thursday

L’ANSE — Closing out the 2021 season of the free L’Anse Lakefront Concerts will be Uncle Floyd and their rock’n’roll from the 70s on from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. L’Anse Lakefront Park is at the foot of Broad Street at the lake, limited seating is available, so bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the evening. Meadowbrook Arena will be used in case of inclement weather.
L'ANSE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Restaurants#Wheeling#The Wheeling Town Center#The Town Center#City Works Eatery#Pour House#Mia S Cantina#Starbucks Coffee#Cmx Cinebistro Cinema#Inland Bank#The Lynmark Group#Wheeling Town Center#Grand Finale Performance#Americana#Classic#Lynmark
blockclubchicago.org

Final Sundays On State Lineup Announced, A Sendoff For Summer Event Series

DOWNTOWN — The Sundays On State series, which celebrates arts, culture, recreation and shopping Downtown, wraps this weekend. The final Sundays On State will take place 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday on State Street from Lake to Madison. The event is free and will feature 100 on-street events, including DePaul University...
CHICAGO, IL
wwnytv.com

Ives Park Concert Series

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Crane Latin Ensemble Performing for Ives Park Concert Series on September 18. SLC Arts will host this year’s Ives Park Concert Series as part of the new month-long North Country Arts Festival. Crane Latin Ensemble will perform on Saturday, September 18 from 6 to 8 PM for the Ives Park Concert Series, sponsored by Clarkson University and in conjunction with their alumni weekend.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Marketing
restonnow.com

Lake Anne Plaza to honor local jazz musician with new memorial concert

To the world, Mykle Lyons was an accomplished jazz musician, a student of the late Ellis Marsalis who played in venues like Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center and counted former Vice President Al Gore among his fans. To residents of Reston, his long-time home, Lyons was also a neighbor,...
RESTON, VA
Fox11online.com

Kiel Performing Arts Center announces first season

KIEL (WLUK) -- The inaugural season for the Kiel Performing Arts Center has been announced. The first show is N.E.W. Piano Guys on Sept. 24. The dueling pianists play a range of music from Billy Joel to Britney Spears to Bruno Mars. The light-hearted show features audience participation. Tickets are available online.
KIEL, WI
yourvalley.net

Local concert series slates second performance

Fountain Hills Theater announces the second concert in its “A Series of One Night Stands.”. “Masquerade” will be presented on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. Talented vocalists, Elyssa Blonder, Renee Koher and Eddie Maldonado, accompanied by pianist Steve McCarvel, will perform top tunes from stage and screen. Guests can...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
Newport News-Times

Devils Lake Float-In Concert Series concludes with Saturday performance

The Devils Lake Float-In Concert Series will hold its final event of the season this Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. It will feature Chicamarimba, an eight-woman marimba ensemble performing upbeat world music blending African and Latin American rhythms. That concert will be held from the shore at Sandpoint, but...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
countylinemagazine.com

San Jacinto Plaza Music Series

Spend an evening in Downtown Rockwall’s quaintest public space, San Jacinto Plaza. Enjoy free live music each Friday and Saturday from 7-9:30 p.m. Café tables and chairs, available first-come, first serve. Seat walls fill the space with additional seating but guests are encouraged to bring comfortable chairs, food and beverages. The music series is sponsored by the City of Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
tamucc.edu

Performing Arts Center Stage to Come Alive as Bravo! Concert Series Tickets Go on Sale Sept. 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – After last year’s Bravo! Concert Series was canceled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s 2021-2022 Bravo! Concert Series invites music lovers to share in the return of live concert performance with an in-person schedule that kicks off with the Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet on Oct. 1. The Gloria and Robert A. Furgason Bravo! Concert Series for the Performing Arts lineup also includes four incredible acts in spring 2022. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 7 at this link.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy