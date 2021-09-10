New Series Idol Chat To Premiere On Retro TV And The Family Channel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Idol Chat," a new series set to premiere on Retro TV and The Family Channel on September 12, 2021, will reunite America's favorite film and television ensembles, as well as variety show acts. Hosted by Susan Anton ("Baywatch," "The Love Boat"). "Idol Chat" will provide a nostalgic up close and personal visit with treasured stars as they share stories from their careers, memorable moments, reveal behind the scene secrets, and bring us up to date on life today. With eight episodes, the series will kick off with "Leave it to Beaver" stars Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow.

Episode 1"Leave It To Beaver," featuring Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow, Stephen Talbot Airdate September 12thEpisode 2"ET: The Extraterrestrial," featuring Dee Wallace, Robert MacNaughtonAirdate September 19thEpisode 3"The Pointer Sisters," featuring Anita Pointer, Ruth PointerAirdate September 26thEpisode 4"The Love Boat, featuring Fred Grandy, Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange, Lauren Tewes, Jill WhelanAirdate October 3rdEpisode 5"Happy Days," featuring Henry Winkler, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Don Most, Cathy SilversAirdate October 10thEpisode 6"Knot's Landing," featuring Michelle Lee, Donna Mills, Joan Van ArkAirdate October 17th Episode 7 "The World of Sid & Marty Krofft," featuring H.R. PufnStuf et al: Marty Krofft, "Land of the Lost" cast member Wesley Eure, "Sigmund & The Sea Monster" actor Johnny Whitaker, and Butch Patrick from "Lidsville. Airdate October 24 Episode 8 "Lost in Space," featuring Angela Cartwright and Marta Kristen Airdate October 31

Filmed entirely at The Hollywood Museum in the World Famous Max Factor Building, the series is meant to give fans a ride down memory lane and fits right in with the Retro TV programming. In addition, The Family Channel serves as another great home for this series, encouraging older generations in the household to share their favorites from when they were younger with the rest of the family.

"It's been a big year for bringing new and current series to Retro TV, a network that spotlights television and movie classics from way back when," says Joel Wertman, President of Retro TV and The Family Channel networks. "We are excited to add this show to our original programming lineup, and look forward to presenting this series to our viewers in over 70 million homes nationally."

Roger Neal (Neal Entertainment), Michael Maizes (SFM Entertainment), Julie Matthews (Marquee Showcase Productions) and Robert Jurisch Jr. serve as Executive Producers along with Anton. The show is produced by Will Keck and Lynn Briggs, and directed by Cie Scott.

"Idol Chat" will air Sunday nights at 8pm ET/PT on Retro TV and at 7:30pm ET/PT on The Family Channel. Each episode will be available on demand the Monday after it airs via itsrealgoodtv.com and the It's Real Good TV app, available for free on Apple, Roku, and GooglePlay devices.

About Retro TV:Retro TV was one of the first digital broadcast networks launched in 2005. Available across the United States, Retro TV celebrates the best in classic television. Programming includes great hits like Doctor Who, Naked City, The Beverly Hillbillies, One Step Beyond, The Ray Bradbury Theatre, and many more. Retro TV is also the exclusive home to classic soap opera The Doctors. For more information, visit watchRetroTV.com.

