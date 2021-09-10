Camperdown Elm
Beside the house grew a large Camperdown elm tree. The branches stretched lazily and gracefully in every direction; some to the sky, others closer to the earth. The leaves drooped casually downwards and the lowest of them brushed the heads of passersby. The house was old, but the tree had been there longer. The original builder had been careful to construct the home close to it but at enough of a respectful distance to allow the tree room if it continued to grow. A garden sprang up around it and soon the tree was the centerpiece of a beautiful backyard.
