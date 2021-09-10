CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxy P's 2021 African Princes Of Comedy Tour Continues To The Eastern Seaboard

, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The African Princes of Comedy Tour (APCTour) gets bigger every year as the best African stand-up comics from around the world descend to provide top-notch comedy shows across the country. The APCTour will kick off the East Coast Takeover at the Suya Spot in Baltimore Maryland September 17th, 2021 and The Republic Garden in Silver Spring Maryland September 19th, 2021. The jam-packed shows headline a diverse roster of top tier comedians best known for family-friendly comedy.

The African Princes of Comedy Tour has it all, with an exciting mix of award-winning comics to internet sensations, working together to offer a stellar comedy show. The show ensures a night of rapid-fire laughs, hosted by APC founder and comedian Foxy P, known for his jaw-dropping performance and crowd interactions. The show is loaded up with hilarious non-stop performances to suit everyone's comedic tastes.

The tour heads to the East Coast, after a successful performance in the South and Southeast. "Our mission is to push a nationwide African restaurant revival. Our comedians are working to help bring smiles to the faces of millions, and reach the maximum number of African restaurants who experienced loss during the COVID-19 Pandemic," APC Tour Founder, Foxy P. For more information regarding this high-energy comedy tour or how to become a corporate sponsor and support the mission, visit https://africanprincesofcomedy.com/

The African Princes of Comedy Tour (APCTour) was founded in 2013 by comedian Foxy P to harness the collective talents of African comedians based in the diaspora. With 115 stops across the US, UK and Canada, the group has grown to 32 comedians, supported by 5.2 million followers on social media. They have performed in major cities including Hollywood CA, New York City, Houston TX, and Washington DC. They have also performed at prestigious colleges including Princeton, Yale, New York University and Harvard. If you would like more information about the tour, please call Cinderella Uduh at 973-493-4903, or email spice.affairs.consulting@gmail.com.

Contact: African Princes of Comedy Phone: 973-493-4903 Email: spice.affairs.consulting@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foxy-ps-2021-african-princes-of-comedy-tour-continues-to-the-eastern-seaboard-301373626.html

SOURCE Foxy P'S African Princes of Comedy

#Stand Up Comedy#Foxy#Comedy Show#Princes#Food Drink#African#Apctour#Apc Tour Founder#Princeton#Yale#New York University#Harvard
