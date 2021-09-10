9/11 Tribute To Light Up Guitar Hotel At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino With U.S. Flag As Focus On Friday And Saturday, Sept. 10th And Sept. 11th From 8 P.m. To Midnight

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the tragic loss of life that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001 and its devasting impacts, the Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will display a 9/11 Tribute in lights on Sept, 10 th, the eve of the 20 th Anniversary of 9/11, and again on Sept. 11, 2021.

The Guitar Hotel 9/11 Tribute will be on display Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 10 th and Sept. 11 th from 8 p.m. to midnight. The primary focus of the 9/11 Tribute in lights will be a United States flag.

The 9/11 Tribute in lights is one of several tributes planned by Hard Rock facilities throughout the nation, including food deliveries to local first responders, plus moments of silence and social media posts timed to coincide with the time the first airplane struck the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is operated by Seminole Gaming, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Members of the Seminole Tribe have a long history of military service on behalf of the United States of America and have been active-duty participants in many U.S. military conflicts.

The Guitar Hotel Light Show is a daily spectacle featuring a series of orchestrated outdoor music and light shows showcasing the LED lights built into all sides of the Guitar Hotel. The lights are programmed to change color and intensity and are choreographed to different songs. Six high-powered beams of light accentuate the production by projecting at least 20,000 feet into the sky from the top of the Guitar Hotel, which is 450 feet high. The six lights mimic the strings of an imaginary guitar neck.

