Electric Car Rental Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based On Economy Cars And Luxury Cars Vehicle Categories | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021

The " Electric Car Rental Market by Vehicle Category and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the electric car rental market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 7.14 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The increasing demand for rental cars due to the rise in international tourism is one of the key market drivers and its measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, the lack of charging stations will challenge the growth of the market during the next few years.

The electric car rental market report is segmented by vehicle category (economy cars and luxury cars) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Moreover, Europe will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and Italy are the key revenue-generating economies for the electric car rental market in Europe.

Companies Mentioned

  • Avis Budget Group Inc.
  • BlueIndy LLC
  • Enterprise Holdings Inc.
  • ER Travel Services Ltd.
  • Europcar Mobility Group SA
Related Reports on Industrials Sector Include:

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Vehicle Category
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

