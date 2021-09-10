CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The National Trial Lawyers Announces William Kershaw As One Of Its Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers In California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Trial Lawyers is pleased to announce that William Kershaw of Kershaw, Cook & Talley has been selected for inclusion into its Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in California, an honor given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field. Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 100 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The National Trial Lawyers provides accreditation to these distinguished attorneys, and provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.

With the selection of William Kershawby The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, he has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research. As The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 is an essential source of networking and information for trial attorneys throughout the nation, the final result of the selection process is a credible and comprehensive list of the most outstanding trial lawyers chosen to represent their state or region.

To learn more about The National Trial Lawyers, please visit: http://thenationaltriallawyers.org/.

Contact:

Kelci Bradshaw - kelci@kctlegal.com (916) 779-7000

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-trial-lawyers-announces-william-kershaw-as-one-of-its-top-100-civil-plaintiff-trial-lawyers-in-california-301373638.html

SOURCE Kershaw, Cook & Talley

