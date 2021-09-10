CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

[PAST EVENT] 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony

College of William and Mary
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin William & Mary's Student Veterans and the Department of Military Science for a small ceremony to commemorate the 9/11 attacks and W&M alumni who have given their lives fighting in the war on terror. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 am at the Wren side of the Sunken Garden. Included will be a speech from LTC Finch, head of the military science department, an invocation from Father Pacella, ROTC Chaplain, and the posting of a memorial wreath at the head of the Sunken Garden. The Wren bell will ring at 8:46 am to commemorate flight 11's crash into the North Tower, and again at 10:26 am to remember the fall of the North Tower.

events.wm.edu

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Central Coast events commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Saturday marks twenty years since a series of terrorist attacks on the United States claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. The attacks happened on September 11, 2001 and saw multiple planes hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in a field in Pennsylvania. The Pentagon The post Central Coast events commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
wydaily.com

Colonial Williamsburg to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of 9/11

WILLIAMSBURG — Saturday, Sept. 11 marks the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks in 2001. To commemorate the lives lost on that day, Colonial Williamsburg (CW) will host a ceremony on the steps of the Courthouse on Duke of Gloucester Street. The event will begin at 8:45 a.m., one minute before the American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower on that day.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Commemoration#Join William Mary#W M#The Wren Bell
Atlantic City Press

Northfield commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 with dedication

NORTHFIELD — The peaceful, sunny morning was not lost on the more than 100 that gathered in Northfield for their Patriot Day ceremony. The morning was much like the day 20 years ago that changed our communities and our nation in ways no one could have though possible. Assemblyman and...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Deadline

Commemorating 9/11: Don Mischer On Annual Ceremony’s 20th Anniversary & the Poignant Moment He Will Never Forget

Editor’s note: One in a series of stories tied to the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Tomorrow’s 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks also marks the 20th anniversary of the somber annual ceremony commemorating the lives lost at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93. The idea came from Michael Bloomberg who, shortly after being sworn in as mayor of New York on January 1, 2002, set out to create an annual commemoration. Upon recommendation by Jeffery Katzenberg, Bloomberg’s Deputy Mayor, Patti Harris, invited veteran live event producer-director Don Mischer to come to New York and meet with the mayor about helping...
FESTIVAL
1420 WBSM

New Bedford to Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11 [OPINION]

The 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, is this Saturday. It seems surreal, but 20 years have gone by so quickly. Like many of you, I remember where I was and what I was doing when the news broke that a plane had struck one of the World Trade Center Towers in Lower Manhattan. At first, a small plane was thought to be responsible. Perhaps something had happened to the pilot to cause him to crash.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
stgeorgeutah.com

City of St. George salutes first responders, commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks in downtown ceremony

ST. GEORGE — St. George citizens, law enforcement officers, elected officials and dignitaries gathered at the Historic Town Square Saturday morning to honor and recognize first responders. The event commemorated the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the Twin Towers and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. St. George Mayor...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
College of William and Mary

William & Mary Latinx Heritage Month 2021

W&M is proud to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month. Latinx Heritage Month (celebrated September 15- October 15), or Hispanic Heritage month (official government designation) recognizes and honors the enduring contributions and importance of Latinx Americans to the U.S. and celebrates the many heritages and cultures of Americans from or with ancestors from Mexico, the Caribbean, Spain, Central, and South America. W&M honors the culturally preferred and more appropriate term of Latinx Heritage Month. The term “Latinx” was adopted to represent non-binary, gender non-conforming, and gender-expansive people. “Latinx” also centers the lives of indigenous, Brazilian, and other non-Spanish speaking people in this celebration.
SOCIETY
unm.edu

Lobos invited to celebrate Constitution Day

Lobos are invited to join others across the country and the National Constitution Center for a Constitution Day Celebration. Constitution Day, also known as Citizenship Day, is an American holiday honoring the day 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the United States Constitution. This historic date was Sept. 17, 1787.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cedarcityutah.com

20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks commemorated at SUU

CEDAR CITY — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a large crowd gathered in Cedar City to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives that fateful morning. Hundreds of people, including many Southern Utah University students, attended the hourlong event...
CEDAR CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy