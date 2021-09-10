[PAST EVENT] 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony

Join William & Mary's Student Veterans and the Department of Military Science for a small ceremony to commemorate the 9/11 attacks and W&M alumni who have given their lives fighting in the war on terror. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 am at the Wren side of the Sunken Garden. Included will be a speech from LTC Finch, head of the military science department, an invocation from Father Pacella, ROTC Chaplain, and the posting of a memorial wreath at the head of the Sunken Garden. The Wren bell will ring at 8:46 am to commemorate flight 11's crash into the North Tower, and again at 10:26 am to remember the fall of the North Tower.