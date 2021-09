Knebel will serve as the opener Tuesday against the Cardinals, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, Mitch White is set to work as the primary pitcher behind Knebel. This new role is a tough break for those who had been rostering Knebel in holds or saves-plus-holds leagues, as all he can do is help in strikeouts and ratios. He has a 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 11.1 innings since coming off the injured list Aug. 10.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO