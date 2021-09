Kacey Musgraves took to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards stage for her debut at the ceremony, performing the title track from her new album, Star-Crossed. 25 minutes into the ceremony, which was hosted by Doja Cat from Brooklyn’s Barclay Center, Musgraves appeared on-stage in a white dress surrounded by candles and neon signs in line with the imagery from her album as the airy track filled the venue. As the number continued, so did the intensity of the number as her set lit on fire for the audience. The performance marked the world-premiere offering of the song, which she produced alongside, Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian and kicks off the LP. “What have we done?/ Did we fly too high just to get burned by the sun?/ No one's to blame/ 'Cause we called all the angels to save us/ Called them by name/ But I guess they got lost/ Star-crossed,” she crooned during the ambient hook.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO