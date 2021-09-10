Malignant Ending Explained

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Malignant.]. Anyone familiar with the concept of a "blank check" movie will realize how Malignant came to be. James Wan made Warner Bros. a cool billion dollars between Aquaman and The Conjuring franchise, the type of success that grants a filmmaker a whole heck of a lot of freedom on their next project, freedom that Wan went ahead and used to make the most batshit studio horror film in at least the last decade. Giallo-inspired and delightfully gruesome, Malignant, co-written with Akela Cooper (Hell Fest), unfolds like something you'd find at the back of your local video rental shop in 1986, a cheeky B-movie with the polished action of a director who's dipped into both the DC and Fast & Furious universes. While it's not really necessary to "explain" what happens in the film's truly wild third act—the movie itself takes great pains to do that—it's absolutely worth it to discuss why it matters that the end stretch of Malignant is so wonderfully, unabashedly out of its mind.

