CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Malignant Ending Explained

By Don Kaye
Den of Geek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains spoilers for Malignant. In director James Wan’s first horror movie in five years, Malignant, pregnant heroine Madison (Annabelle Wallis) is traumatized early on when her abusive husband (Jake Abel) is slaughtered in their Seattle home by a vicious yet ill-defined killer lurking in the shadows. Madison is further devastated when she learns that she’s lost her baby in the attack—apparently the fourth pregnancy that she has been unable to carry to term, with the earlier ones being three miscarriages.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Malignant’

Part of James Wan compensation for the $1B success of Aquaman? It’s Malignant, a return to horror for the Insidious, Saw, and The Conjuring creator. A mish-mash of all three, the film leans heavy on gore, demon possession, and even haunted house thrillers for inspiration but, shockingly for Wan, fails to conjure up (pun intended) much presence of its own, but at least it doesn’t take itself too seriously. There’s a lot of ghoulish pleasure to be had for those who decide to venture out and see it in a theater, or on HBO Max where they can cuddle up with someone on the couch with the lights out.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Malignant Ending Explained: Taking A Closer Look At Gabriel In The New James Wan Horror Movie

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Malignant. If you have not yet seen the film, continue reading at your own risk!. James Wan has been consistently scaring and surprising audiences ever since the start of his career. It all began when Tobin Bell’s presumed-dead John Kramer got up off the bathroom floor at the end of Saw, and since then the director has impressed us with big shocks at the end of films like Dead Silence, Insidious, and The Conjuring 2. It’s become a part of what we expect from Wan’s work – though even that expectation wasn’t enough to totally prepare us for what unfolds in the third act of his latest movie, Malignant.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Will There be a Malignant Sequel?

Directed by James Wan, ‘Malignant’ is a horror film that revolves around a woman named Madison. Her abusive husband and unborn child die in what appears to be a break-in incident. But when she starts to have visions about people’s murders, she realizes that she sees them die in real-time. She reaches out to the police, but they don’t believe her.
MOVIES
KGET 17

‘Malignant’ ends up being more ludicrous than scary

The name of director James Wan’s latest production, “Malignant,” comes with a built-in sense of dread and doom. Even the slightest connection to the evil of cancer is enough to create fear and nightmares. Sadly, that is the scariest part of the movie. “Malignant” is a beautifully crafted movie where...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maddie Hasson
Person
Annabelle Wallis
B106

‘Malignant’s Bonkers Ending Will Go Down in Horror History

The following post contains SPOILERS for Malignant. Do not read further until you’ve seen the movie or you’ve made peace with the fact that this article will discuss one of the most insane twists in horror history. For a movie from one of the biggest names in horror, Malignant has...
MOVIES
Collider

That 'Malignant' Ending Is the Wildest Horror Set-Piece In Years; Here's Why That Matters

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Malignant.]. Anyone familiar with the concept of a "blank check" movie will realize how Malignant came to be. James Wan made Warner Bros. a cool billion dollars between Aquaman and The Conjuring franchise, the type of success that grants a filmmaker a whole heck of a lot of freedom on their next project, freedom that Wan went ahead and used to make the most batshit studio horror film in at least the last decade. Giallo-inspired and delightfully gruesome, Malignant, co-written with Akela Cooper (Hell Fest), unfolds like something you'd find at the back of your local video rental shop in 1986, a cheeky B-movie with the polished action of a director who's dipped into both the DC and Fast & Furious universes. While it's not really necessary to "explain" what happens in the film's truly wild third act—the movie itself takes great pains to do that—it's absolutely worth it to discuss why it matters that the end stretch of Malignant is so wonderfully, unabashedly out of its mind.
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: In James Wan's 'Malignant,' the end sort of justifies its means

Can a movie that's deficient in just about every way be redeemed by an original twist? In the case of "Malignant," the answer is ... sort of. Directed by James Wan (who has bona fides in both horror — "Saw," the "Conjuring" and "Insidious" franchises — and blockbusters — "Aquaman," "Furious 7"), the action kicks off with staff at a dubious hospital in an obvious CGI setting dealing with a murderous patient's rampage. "Time to cut out the cancer," says one doctor in what sounds like a stab at a tagline.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Director James Wan Explains How MALIGNANT Is the Horror Version of FROZEN

Director James Wan's new movie Malignant is one hell of a crazy-ass film! It’s an insanely unique horror film that’s unlike any other film that he has made. I personally loved the hell out of it, but it’s definitely not for everyone. Wan took some really big swings with this movie and I had a blast watching it!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malignant Tumor#Skull#Simion Medical Hospital
epicstream.com

The Ending of Marvel's What If..? Episode 5 Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It’s the perfect time to be a geek. Just imagine how amazing it is to have two great things combined into one, Marvel and a zombie apocalypse with all the heroes becoming flesh-eating monsters? That’s definitely one of the coolest that ever graced the screens. In What If..? Episode 5, all is here with a cliffhanger to look forward to as the ending is one that is open to possibilities.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ending explained

Shang-Chi ending spoilers follow. Finally, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out, and critics have been praising the film. We gave it four stars, praising the fresh story, as well as the unique action choreography. What Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings means for the...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Kate ending explained on Netflix: Who poisoned her?

Kate ending spoilers follow. Latest in the John Wick genre of action thriller ('bisexual' neon lighting, stoic but loveable assassins, a ticking clock) stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) as Kate — the titular antihero of the film. With only a day to live, Kate goes on a manhunt to find her killer with an unlikely companion – the teenage daughter of a past target.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
Page Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy