HEAT SIGNS POTTER, SMART AND SMITH

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed Micah Potter, Javonte Smart and Dru Smith. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Potter appeared in six Summer League games with the HEAT and averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.17 blocks, 1.0 assists and a total +15 plus/minus while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and a perfect 2-of-2 from the foul line. He posted a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double while blocking five shots against Dallas on August 17. As a senior at Wisconsin, Potter appeared in 31 games (20 starts) and averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 22.2 minutes while shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three-point range and 84 percent from the foul line. He shot 46.9 percent from downtown in conference games, the second-highest percentage in the league and posted five double-doubles on the season, including a season-high 23 points and 12 rebounds at Maryland on January 27.

