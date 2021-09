Kosciusko County Public Health Officer Dr. William Remington isn’t holding back on his support for schools going to a mask mandate at this time. At Wednesday morning’s weekly press conference, on the topic of “the reframed quarantine directive and fully-masked schools, which this Health Department fully supports,” he said, “wear a mask, stay in school. I can’t emphasize that enough. We do not have a robust immunization rate in this county. There’s lots of community transmission. A LOT of community transmission. The only way these schools can stay operational, in my opinion, is to be fully masked, which refrains quarantine, or they totally disregard quarantine directive as promulgated by the state administrative code, and I don’t have a lot of patience for that.”

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO