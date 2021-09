Utilizing and implementing outdoor spaces are a must in today’s industry. Caught in what the industry has dubbed an amenities war, multifamily developers and operators are investing in unique, resort-like amenities to remain competitive and attract new generations of residents who prioritize experience and community in their search for an apartment. Outdoor spaces such as interior courtyards, rooftop decks, pool and spa areas or community plazas are key in creating an attractive living experience, especially in regions that benefit from year-round warm weather. The COVID-19 pandemic and the slew of indoor restrictions it has prompted have only accelerated the focus on outdoor spaces. Case in point, a recent report by Fixr shows that 63% of construction experts anticipate future outdoor living areas will be bigger than before the pandemic.

