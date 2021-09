WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park plans to open its slopes to skiers and snowboarders on Nov. 17. “The countdown is officially on. Our anticipated winter opening day is Nov. 17,” the resort stated in a tweet. The countdown is officially on. Our anticipated winter opening day is Nov. 17! 📸: @stewartphotoco #WinterParkResort pic.twitter.com/m7dCJKcB1n — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) September 10, 2021 Last year the resort opened in early December and after an especially snowy spring, the resort kept its bump-filled Mary Jane area open longer than normal. It closed in mid-May. For those wondering about how many powder days we’ll have in Colorado’s...

WINTER PARK, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO