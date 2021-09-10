CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

SBMS 8th Grade Teams Out Last Lamar

By Admin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 8th B game Lady Tigers had a slow start with with missing three serves in a row. We struggled to get in a rhythm and could not get ahead of Lamar due to communication errors and unforced errors. With the score 17-20 a timeout was called by Coach Fowler to regroup the team. Lamar stayed ahead 18-22. SB pulled out the win with the stellar serving of Chloe Ortega serving nine points with the final score of the first set ending in 26-24. In the second set SB took the lead with 4- 3 , it was an exchange of serving that kept the game close until Emma Lusty who was playing with a chipped tooth served eight points in a row to but SB up 22- 12. The final score was 25-14. The Lady Tigers are 1-1 and will play at Cove next Thursday for a very competitive and athletic team.

