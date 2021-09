October is right around the corner. Wondering which teams will be playing in the 2021 MLB playoffs? Well, we're about to find out. With the final stretch of the Major League Baseball season in full swing, teams are getting ready to clinch postseason berths -- whether it's a division crown and a straight ride to the division series, or one of two wild-card spots to face single-game elimination play. Either way, pride -- and home-field advantage -- is at stake.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO