Bursting with interactivity, My Friend Peppa Pig could be your child’s next favourite game. The Finger Guns Preview. The probability is that if you’ve arrived at this preview for My Friend Peppa Pig, you have a child who likes jumping up and down in muddy puddles, understands the reference if you say “Dinosaur rawr” and can sing the Bing Bong song. I was excited for this preview because I too have a daughter that’s a huge fan of the animated show. An unreasonable percentage of the contents of her wardrobe has Peppa Pig branding on it, for example. My Friend Peppa Pig looks like the ideal game for fans of the game an my hands on time with the game certainly left me encouraged.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO