Kansas State

Kansas State football aims to begin new gameday tradition Saturday

By Ryan Black rblack@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 9 days ago
The statue of Bill Snyder looks on from the front gates at Bill Snyder Family Stadium prior to last season’s game between Kansas State and Arkansas State. K-State plans to start a new gameday tradition at home contests this fall: having fans, the band, K-State cheerleaders, the Classy Cats and Willie the Wildcat welcoming the team into the stadium upon arrival. Staff photo by Abigail Compton

The Kansas State football program is hoping to start a new tradition this season.

Prior to home games, fans can cheer for the team as the Wildcats enter Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Beginning with Saturday’s home opener versus Southern Illinois — and continuing through the remaining six home contests — K-State will arrive on the west side of the stadium approximately two and a half hours prior to kick off. The buses will drop off the team at the intersection of the parking lot lanes for Gates 3 and 5 in the west parking lot, and the team will walk into Gate B of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

For Saturday’s game, that means the Wildcats will arrive at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.)

In a release announcing the initiative, K-State Athletics urged fans “to congregate and welcome the team” as it steps off the bus.

Also on hand to welcome the team into the stadium will be the Pride of Wildcat Land — it will perform from the steps around Gate B of the stadium — Willie the Wildcat, K-State cheerleaders and the Classy Cats.

