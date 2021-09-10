WEEKLY PREVIEW: Southland Conference Football, Week of 9/11/2021
The first three seasons of Brad Laird’s tenure as the head coach at his alma mater have produced record-setting offenses, turnover-happy defenses and arguably the most challenging set of circumstances faced by a Northwestern State football team. As Laird enters his fourth season at the helm of the Demon football program, he is ready to build on the promise shown in an abbreviated spring 2021 season.www.college-sports-journal.com
