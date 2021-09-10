Rusk Lady Eagle Basketball: New 'Gym Rats' program launched

The "Rusk Gym Rats" program, which is aimed at teaching 4th and 5th grade girls the fundamentals of basketball, got under way on Wednesday, under the direction of Lady Eagle head varsity basketball coach, Corrina Ford. Courtesy photo

RUSK — A brand-new program — “Rusk Gym Rats” — was launched this week.

The aim of the program is to teach 4th and 5th grade girls the fundamentals of basketball, according to Lady Eagle head varsity basketball coach Corinna Ford.

“We are building the future of the Rusk Basketball Program right here,” she said. “They are being taught how to dribble, shoot and pass correctly, so that when we get them at the junior high and high school, they are more fundamentally sound.

Coach Ford, who is in her first season as head coach of the Lady Eagle varsity, said that members of the varsity and junior varsity basketball teams are assisting with the program. In addition to the younger girls being able to learn various basketball skills from the high schoolers, they are able to establish relationships with the older players.

“This gives the young girls someone in the program to look up to,” Ford said.

The Rusk Gym Rats program will continue for six weeks and lasts for one hour on Wednesdays.