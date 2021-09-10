CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coco Gauff, Caty McNally advance to US Open women's doubles final

By Ohm Youngmisuk
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Coco Gauff and Caty McNally advanced to their first Grand Slam women's doubles title match when one of their U.S. Open semifinal opponents stopped playing and left the court in a wheelchair with a leg injury. Luisa Stefani landed awkwardly near the net during a first-set tiebreaker,...

