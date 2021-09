For the first time in a while, Nebraska football had a pulse on Saturday. Despite the Huskers’ loss to Oklahoma, Scott Frost couldn’t have been prouder of his players. Nebraska fell to Oklahoma 23-16 in Norman on Saturday. The Huskers had their chances to make things interesting, but couldn’t capitalize in the most important moments. Regardless, it was a step in the right direction for Nebraska football.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO