Kirksville, MO

Bernice Jeanette (Craig) Thomas, 90, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

By KTVO
ktvo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernice Jeanette (Craig) Thomas, 90, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Born August 27, 1931 in Greentop, Missouri, Bernice was the daughter of the late Herman Victor and Nellie Mae (Newcomer) Craig. On November 14, 1947 in Greentop, Missouri, Bernice was united in marriage to Earnest Wilbur Thomas who preceded her in death on January 14, 2008. She was also preceded in death by one sister, June Thomas and her husband Leonard, as well as a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Glen and Rita Thomas.

ktvo.com

