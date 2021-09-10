Remembering the days after 9/11 and how we responded Week Of 9/13/2021
For those who weren’t alive or are too young to remember Sept. 11, 2001, it’s hard to imagine the impact that fateful day had on the country. Heightened security measures at schools and businesses were quickly put in place; but in the days and weeks following the initial shock, area residents, students, teachers and administrators, elected officials and others set themselves to the task of assisting in relief efforts.presspublications.com
Comments / 0