Prison term in sexual imposition case upheld

The Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals has upheld the sentencing of a man to 75 months in prison for five counts of gross sexual imposition. Brian Kiefer, 41, had entered a guilty plea to all five counts in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court but during a sentencing in January 2021 argued his cooperation with the prosecution, his need for continued treatment and his low Ohio Risk Assessment Score for recidivism warranted a less severe punishment.