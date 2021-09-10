CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

Prison term in sexual imposition case upheld

 8 days ago

The Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals has upheld the sentencing of a man to 75 months in prison for five counts of gross sexual imposition. Brian Kiefer, 41, had entered a guilty plea to all five counts in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court but during a sentencing in January 2021 argued his cooperation with the prosecution, his need for continued treatment and his low Ohio Risk Assessment Score for recidivism warranted a less severe punishment.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

