Memorial services will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St Cloud, MN for David Paul Mockenhaupt, age 72. He died Friday, September 3, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Daniel Funeral Home.