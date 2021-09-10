CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ Center Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary with Rainbow Callout

By YUBO SONG Staff Reporter
Newsbug.info
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Shadé, a drag queen, strutted across the stage, igniting the crowd by swinging her legs in the air. Her message to the audience? Embrace your true self. The lawn outside of Krach Leadership Center brimmed with cheers, joy and rainbow flags for two hours on Thursday afternoon. The LGBTQ Center returned to hosting the rainbow callout in-person, in line with its 10-year anniversary and the Purdue LGBTQ+ Student Alliance’s 50th year anniversary.

www.newsbug.info

