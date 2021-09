I’ve mentioned in the past that I’m a big WarioWare fan. Whenever Nintendo announces a brand new system with a hardware gimmick, I immediately start to think how the WarioWare franchise will be able to take advantage of it in order to create something even wackier and more creative than its predecessor. I loved the announcement of a brand new WarioWare for the Switch during the last Nintendo Direct, as I hoped the game would be able to deliver where 1-2-Switch had failed. I had hoped it would be the go-to party game that took advantage of all the techy crap shoved in the Joy-Cons and the system as whole. What we ended up getting in WarioWare: Get It Together was the complete opposite. We ended up getting a mere lifeless husk of what the franchise used to be.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO