Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Shown At Interactive Milano Design Week Exhibition

This rare right-hand drive Countach 500S was stripped down ready for a restoration that never happened. Fancy finishing it?. We regret to inform you that it is now (assuming you’re reading this near the date of publishing) September. That means the nights will soon be drawing in, and colder weather is on its way. The perfect time, we think, to be contemplating a winter project to keep yourself occupied over the colder months. And so long as you have the money, it surely doesn’t get any better than this - a 1982 Lamborghini Countach 500S that is currently sat in bits.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO