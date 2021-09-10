CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Shown At Interactive Milano Design Week Exhibition

Carscoops
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 has made its European debut at Milano Design Week. The exhibition space is 825 square meters with a Countach LPI 800-4, an original Countach LP400, and an Aventador Ultimae, each hidden by curtains. When attendees arrived into the space, a lighting display is used to “evoke the character and iconic silhouettes of the cars,” before they are fully unveiled.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Lamborghini Countach left disassembled for 13 years worth $250,000

The ultimate kit-car, a "crowd-stopping" Lamborghini that has sat disassembled in storage for 13 years is set to fetch up to £180,000 (~$250,000) at auction. The right-hand-drive 1982 Countach LP5000S, the "poster car of the decade", will be sold to someone happy to put in the time or money to restore it to its former glory.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

Famous Lamborghini Designer Is Taking Major Responsibility At Genesis

Hyundai's luxury brand, Genesis, has made some impressive strides over the last few years. It's out to prove that Korean luxury is here to stay and it's making breakthroughs in various automotive segments. Its latest big move is promoting Hyundai's Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke, to the Chief Creative Officer and Chief Brand Officer at Genesis.
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

Lamborghini Is Resurrecting Something 50 Years Old and Countach-Like—But What?

When Lamborghini unveiled a new generation of its iconic Countach supercar at this year's Monterey Car Week, critics—us included—weighed in and had a field day. Based on the mixed reactions, it appears that the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, although already sold out, has missed the retro-revival mark and, well, simply does not live up to the pop culture phenom of the 1980s it's supposed to commemorate.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Drag Race: Ferrari Testarossa vs Lamborghini Countach

Today’s drag race is all about vintage supercars—specifically, cars from the 80s. Supercars in the 1980s were all about flashiness, excess, and the brash attitude that comes with being comfortable with flaunting one’s luxury toys. We think most enthusiasts who are old enough to remember would agree that the Ferrari Testarossa and the Lamborghini Countach personify those 80s attitudes perfectly.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini Countach#Car Design#Lamborghini Aventador#European#Milano Design Week#Scribit#Iguzzini#Naca#V12#48 Volt Electric Motor
Autoblog

Lamborghini teaser previews rebirth of original Countach LP500

Lamborghini's Countach revival at last month's Monterey Car Week perhaps didn't quite make the splash the company was hoping for. Many critics skewered the reskinned Sian as a retro cash grab, leaving Acura's vague announcement of a new Integra at the same time to generate far more excitement on the interwebs. Now Lamborghini's teasing the return of another Countach, but we think this one will face sunbstantially less ire.
CARS
Carscoops

Feeling Brave? This Lamborghini Countach Needs A Helping Hand

Though it’s hard to believe now, there was a time when Lamborghini’s Countach was relatively affordable. Back in 2001 in some markets you could pick up a decent early narrow-body example for the $50,000 it took to buy a new Porsche Boxster. But now those early cars are worth $1-1.5 million, the and even this scruffy, partly dismantled eyesore could set you back a cool quarter million bucks.
BUYING CARS
gtspirit.com

Novitec Ferrari F8 Spider Stuns in Black over Gold

Novitec has presented their latest take on the Ferrari F8 Spider, the material of choice is carbon and the precise-fit components can be finished using the body color or ordered in naked carbon with high-gloss coating. The Ferrari F8 Spider is powered by a 3.8L twin-turbo V8 engine with an...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Interesting Engineering

A 'Lo-Res' Variant of Lamborghini's Countach Is Stalking Your Streets

At first glance, you may count it as a concept renders of a futuristic drone or underwater attack vehicle. However, strange it might be to believe, it is an artist's rendition of a low-resolution Lamborghini Countach. Before, we explain the how, let it be known that it's a very drivable car, not just an outer shell, and is powered by an electric drive train.
CARS
carthrottle.com

This Dismantled Lamborghini Countach Is A Dream Winter Project

This rare right-hand drive Countach 500S was stripped down ready for a restoration that never happened. Fancy finishing it?. We regret to inform you that it is now (assuming you’re reading this near the date of publishing) September. That means the nights will soon be drawing in, and colder weather is on its way. The perfect time, we think, to be contemplating a winter project to keep yourself occupied over the colder months. And so long as you have the money, it surely doesn’t get any better than this - a 1982 Lamborghini Countach 500S that is currently sat in bits.
CARS
techeblog.com

This is Not a Glitch in the Matrix, Just the Real-Life “Lo Res Car”, Inspired by the Lamborghini Countach

Automotive personality Doug DeMuro recently got the chance to check out the Lo Res Car, and while it may look like something from the new Matrix Resurrections movie, it’s a real functional vehicle. From afar, it appears to be a hovering space object, but its designer, Rem D. Koolhaas, actually drew inspiration from the original Lamborghini Countach. Read more to for the up-close look and test drive video.
CARS
Robb Report

This Rare 1-of-12 Porsche 959 F-Series Prototype Just Popped Up for Sale

When it comes to 1980s Porsches, there’s no model quite like the 959. And now one of the prototypes that helped make the supercar so special could be yours. Mechatronik, a rare car dealer based in Germany, just listed a 959 F-Series prototype for sale on its website, spotted by Motor1.com. The gorgeous car is just one of 12 prototype models built during the development of the legendary speed machine, only four of which survive today. Introduced in 1986, the 959 was, essentially, the German marque’s attempt at a street-legal race car. This isn’t hyperbole, either, as it was originally designed to...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Teases Possible Classic Countach Restoration

Lamborghini revived the Countach nameplate earlier this summer with an Aventador-based V12 hybrid supercar which is already sold out. There are alternative ways to buy a Countach, though the most recent one requires a lot of additional investments after the purchase. Thankfully, the Italian manufacturer seems to be working on yet another Countach revival, and it could take a more traditional form.
CARS
Carscoops

BMW Shows Off Three Unique E38 750iL Models, Including The Famous James Bond Car

The BMW 750iL was the flagship variant of the E38-generation car and is the focus of a new video from BMW Group Classic. Powering the 750iL of its day was a powerful V12 engine and this particular example has been exceptionally well maintained and looks just like it did when it first rolled out of the factory. The video doesn’t just focus on the timeless exterior design of the car but also the interior.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Strips Off Camouflage Before Imminent Debut

Mercedes has already shown us the rigid chassis and the tech-filled interior of the upcoming SL, but we are still waiting for the roadster’s full reveal which is expected before the end of the year. Prototypes of the SL have been spied during testing, but this time our spy photographers...
CARS
Carscoops

The Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster Defined Italian Supercar Excess In The 2000s

A low-mileage Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster finished in a particularly rare color is currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer. The Murcielago LP640 was arguably the king of mid-engined supercars in the 2000s and this particular example is finished in a color dubbed Rosso Vic. It is being sold with service records, manufacturer’s literature, an accident-free Carfax report, and an Arizona title.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

The Facelifted 2022 Ford Focus Sedan Could Look A Lot Like This Render

This is an independent design study by Kolesa based on recent camouflaged prototypes that is neither related nor endorsed by Ford. Ford was recently spied testing a new Focus sedan and it has only taken a couple of days for detailed renderings of the car to appear online. While the...
CARS
Carscoops

RML And GTO Engineering Both Drop News On Their Separate Ferrari 250-Inspired Restomod Projects

The Ferrari 250 is one of the most rare, expensive and iconic vehicles in the world so it is pretty natural to inspire restomod builds. Currently, two British firms are working on similar projects set to combine retro looks, high-quality materials, and modern technology – RML, with the Short Wheelbase that pays tribute to the 250 GT SWB, and GTO Engineering with the 250 GTO-inspired Squalo. Although totally independent, they issued a press release on their progress at the same time!
CARS
Carscoops

One Of A Kind Running And Driving Porsche 959 Prototype Found For Sale

A Porsche 959 has found its way onto the used car market and what makes it especially unique is the fact that it is a rare and fully functional prototype. German dealership Mechatronik, which is selling the car, notes that it is one of 12 ‘F-series’ prototypes that were the first development cars built by Porsche, hitting the road before the subsequent ‘V-Series’ and ‘N-Series’ pre-production cars. This 959 was the seventh of the 12 F-Series prototypes built and one of just two painted Ruby Red.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy