Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Shown At Interactive Milano Design Week Exhibition
The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 has made its European debut at Milano Design Week. The exhibition space is 825 square meters with a Countach LPI 800-4, an original Countach LP400, and an Aventador Ultimae, each hidden by curtains. When attendees arrived into the space, a lighting display is used to “evoke the character and iconic silhouettes of the cars,” before they are fully unveiled.www.carscoops.com
