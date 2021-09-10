CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Thursday game between Dallas, Tampa Bay sets TV rating record

By Chandler Vessels about 6 hours
 8 days ago
Thursday night’s NFL opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dalas Cowboys was the highest TV rating for a kickoff game since 2015, per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. More than 26 million viewers tuned in to watch Tom Brady lead Tampa Bay to a 31-29 victory. It was the...

The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady's Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady's Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
State
Washington State
defpen

2021 NFL Season Opener: Tampa Bay Beats Dallas 31-29

The 2021 NFL Season Opener lived up to the hype with the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Dallas Cowboys 31-29. Running games were nearly non-existent on both sides with Tom Brady and Dak Prescott dueling for the win until the very end. In the end, the Cowboys would leave too much time on the clock and Brady would march the Buccaneers down the field for a game-winning field goal. The 2021 NFL Season Opener did not disappoint.
NFL
National football post

Dallas Tampa Bay Props: Brady, Fournette, Pollard Picks

Another season opens and Tom Brady is still a featured attraction for fans and NFL prop bettors. And we like the GOAT to start the 2021 season off strongly as we pick our three favorite Dallas Tampa Bay props for the season-opening Cowboys-Buccaneers game. Check the latest odds and specials...
NFL
Santa Maria Times

As much focus on Dallas QB as on Tampa Bay's 44-year-old

No, not Tom Brady, who's only 44 and as healthy as any NFL quarterback. Dak Prescott will be behind center for Dallas, returning from a gruesome ankle injury that derailed the 2020 season for the Cowboys. There will be as much focus on Prescott on Thursday night when the schedule...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady at his best as Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Dallas Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their Super Bowl championship defence in thrilling fashion with a 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys Tom Brady was superb in the opening game of his 21st season, passing for a whopping four touchdowns and 379 yards in another ageless performance for the 44-year-old.However, he had plenty of competition in the form of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.Brady to Godwin into FG range.📺: #DALvsTB on NBC📱: https://t.co/0VSAGKOx0q pic.twitter.com/3j1SIIh12j— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2021In his first game since suffering an ankle injury 11 months ago, the 28-year-old threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns as the two teams traded scoring drives throughout the entire 60 minutes.The contest came down to the final two minutes, when Dallas kicker Greg Zuerlein – who earlier missed an extra point and a 31-yard attempt – nailed a 48-yeard field goal to put the Cowboys up by one.But the Cowboys defence, which had forced four turnovers, was unable to stop Brady when it mattered most.The veteran quarterback led the Buccaneers on a 62-yard drive before Ryan Succop sealed the victory with a 36-yard field goal.
NFL
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Herald Tribune

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys on TV, live stream

Tom Brady is once again starting at quarterback on the first Thursday of the season. This time around, it's not for the team we're using to seeing him on. In keeping with the recent tradition of the defending Super Bowl champion getting the season's first Thursday night spotlight, Brady has usually been front and center. But instead of the New England Patriots, with whom he won six Super Bowl titles, Brady will be under center with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Thursday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction and Preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their Super Bowl defense and the 2021 NFL season on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. The ageless Tom Brady will be at it again, seeking an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl victory at 44 years old. Brady will have mostly the same supporting cast, from tight end Rob Gronkowski to wide receiver Mike Evans, as the team returns all 11 starters on offense (and defense).
NFL
nny360.com

Brady shines as Tampa Bay beats Dallas in last seconds

Ryan Succop booted a 36-yard field goal with two seconds left, Tom Brady passed for 379 yards and four touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began defense of their Super Bowl crown with a 31-29 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night in the opening game of the NFL season.
NFL
#Dallas#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Cowboys#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nfc East#The San Diego Chargers#The Atlanta Falcons#The New York Giants
ngscsports.com

NFL: Tampa Bay starts the season off with a win!

On Thursday, September 9th, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Dallas Cowboys to open the 2021 NFL regular season. The Buccaneers beat the Cowboys 31-29 in a very competitive, intense first match-up. Tampa Bay showed the NFL fans and analysts that following a Super Bowl winning season, they are ready...
NFL
FOX Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge Dallas Cowboys as NFL season begins with a thriller

The NFL kicked off its largest season (literally, each team will play 17 games) in league history on Thursday night, a marquee matchup between Tom Brady and the champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. And it was a great matchup, with both teams trading blows...
NFL
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
CBS Boston

The List Of Six Rookie Quarterbacks Who Have Beaten Bill Belichick’s Patriots Is Insane

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You’re sure to hear it quite a bit between now and Sunday afternoon: Bill Belichick is 21-6 with the Patriots when facing rookie quarterbacks. It’s relevant, of course, with the Patriots set to face No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the New York Jets this weekend. The general idea behind the constant repetition of this statistic is the suggestion that Belichick — the best football mind of his generation, and maybe ever — toys with inexperienced opposing passers so badly that only the best of the best can pass the test of beating Belichick early...
NFL
