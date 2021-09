CHICAGO (CBS) — Help is on the way for Illinois parents struggling to get back to work because of child care issues. Gov. JB Pritzker and state Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou announced Monday that starting Oct. 1, those actively seeking work will be eligible for three months of free aid from the Child Care Assistance Program. In addition, staff at child care centers will be eligible to receive a bonus, up to $1,000. The bonuses will be followed by two more rounds of child care restoration grants, and another phase of grants in 2022 – with $300 million to...

