Sarasota, FL

Questions surrounding 9/11 hijackers and former Sarasota family still remain unanswered

 7 days ago
Several of the 19 hijackers involved in the attacks went under the radar, living in Sarasota County for months.

William Keith
7d ago

The Saudi government and Saudi ex-pats in America are involved with the 9/11 as unindicted conspirators. It was all hushed up by the Feds out of concerns to keep the oil market stable.

Scam Tripoli
7d ago

they honestly expect us to believe they found one of the hijackers licenses that was on fire in jet fuel yet magically found un harmed

Ouiser
7d ago

My sister saw Muhammad Atta at Logan Airport that morning rolling up his prayer rug. She recognized him from a photo after 9/11.

