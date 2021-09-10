Questions surrounding 9/11 hijackers and former Sarasota family still remain unanswered
Several of the 19 hijackers involved in the attacks went under the radar, living in Sarasota County for months.www.wtsp.com
Several of the 19 hijackers involved in the attacks went under the radar, living in Sarasota County for months.www.wtsp.com
The Saudi government and Saudi ex-pats in America are involved with the 9/11 as unindicted conspirators. It was all hushed up by the Feds out of concerns to keep the oil market stable.
they honestly expect us to believe they found one of the hijackers licenses that was on fire in jet fuel yet magically found un harmed
My sister saw Muhammad Atta at Logan Airport that morning rolling up his prayer rug. She recognized him from a photo after 9/11.
Comments / 84