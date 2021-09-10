Remembering a community hero: Steve Ledford

As folks packed into the Canton Middle School auditorium Monday afternoon for Steve Ledford’s memorial service, the community mourned the loss of a beloved leader. “Dad was quiet,” Micah Ledford said, one of Steve’s three sons. “He didn’t say a whole lot, but when dad spoke, you knew it. He was respected and you knew that when my dad did speak, that it was time to listen. People always talked about him with that respect.”