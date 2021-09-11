Last U.S. Missile Strike in Afghanistan War Killed 7 Children, 3 Adults, and Didn’t Destroy ISIS Bomb As Officials Had Claimed: NYT
On August 29, a U.S. drone carried out the last known missile strike of the war in Afghanistan. American officials at the time called it a “righteous strike” on a vehicle whose driver they said had been acting suspiciously based on his movements that day. The strike in Kabul occurred two days after a suicide bomber killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.www.mediaite.com
